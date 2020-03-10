Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
This week’s short write up will require a content warning due to talks sexual assault
So according to this article by the Human Rights Campaign, 40% of gay men and 47% of bisexual men have experienced some form of sexual assault besides rape compared to 21% among heterosexual men.
13% of lesbian women and 46% of bisexual women have been raped compared to 17% of heterosexual women.
Among trans folk, the the general rate of sexual assault is 47%.
Among people of color, American Indian (65%), multiracial (59%), Middle Eastern (58%), and Black (53%) respondents of the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey were most likely to have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime
content warning over
Optional Topic: eh i don’t know, rag on cis hets that keep saying how woke they are but they are really full of shit? Or say what topics you would like me to look at?