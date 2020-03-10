Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 10

Here are today’s contestants:

Lacey, a casting assistant from New York, lived quietly in a museum;

Mark, an electrical engineering student from California, went snorkeling in Iceland; and

Paul, an attorney from Georgia, gets people out of homelessness. Paul entered the game as a four-day champ with winnings of $83,501.

Mark was in complete command most of the way, but he missed DD3 and Paul was able to close the gap, entering FJ with $13,000 vs. $16,600 for Mark and $1,000 for Lacey.

DD1, $600 – POET-POURRI – Katharine Lee Bates’ book containing this patriotic song used similar language about Mont Blanc: “O beautiful beyond all dream” (Mark won $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $800 – THE END OF THE EMPEROR – Claudius’ death in 54 A.D. was due to this type of foul play, very common in the TV miniseries “I, Claudius” (Mark won $3,200 from his score of $7,800 vs. $3,000 for Paul.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BRR! IT’S COLD OUT THERE – In 1954 an historic contiguous USA low temp of -70 was recorded near Rogers Pass in this fourth-largest state (Mark lost $2,000 from his total of $17,000 vs. $9,800 for Paul.)

FJ – 19th CENTURY PLAYS – From the title of a British-set comedy, it completes the final line “I’ve now realized for the first time in my life the vital…”

Paul and Lacey were correct on FJ. Paul decided to take a gamble by risking $10,000, which forced him to be correct to win, and it paid off with a $23,000 victory for a five-day total of $106,801.

Clue selection strategy: With only one untouched category left in DJ and DD3 still remaining, the players chose the upper-row clues rather than shopping for the DD in the lower part of the category about geography (a more likely subject for a DD than The Comics).

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Joyce Kilmer poem famously included in a 1913 issue of Poetry Magazine was “Trees”.

Football follies: This time there were only two misses in the football category, as the players didn’t recognize the referee signals for fourth down and too many men on the field.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “America the Beautiful”?

DD2 – What is poisoning?

DD3 – What is Montana?

FJ – What is “…importance of being Earnest”? (Pedantry corner: The clue wanted the completion of the line, not the title itself, so technically, “The Importance of Being Earnest” would be incorrect, although it was accepted.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...