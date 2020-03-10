AVoCADo GamesCast #59: The One Where They Talk About Disney World for Three Hours

Happy March, listeners! This edition of the AVoCADo GamesCast is a special one. Instead of just talking about video games, we also spent a lot of time talking about theme parks and how they’re kind of like video games! Demyx, Tereglith, and I had a lot to say about Disney World, park simulators, the upcoming Epic Universe, and the weird, misbegotten DisneyQuest indoor park.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Spoiler warnings can be found in the linked linkdump.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introductions

2:30 – Demyx’s Disney World Trip

19:50 – Disney Video Games

29:10 – Disney’s Forgotten Properties and Hypothetical Rides

31:25 – Disney World Shows

33:30 – Tereglith’s Regular Park Visits

1:15:50 – Merve’s Disney World Trip

1:37:05 – Game Experiences in Theme Parks

2:01:50 – Booze at Disney World

2:07:05 – Super Nintendo World and Epic Universe

2:30:35 – Parks that Never Happened

2:34:05 – Immersive Park Experiences

2:39:55 – Park Simulators

2:52:35 – DisneyQuest and Virtual Reality

3:10:55 – Conclusion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...