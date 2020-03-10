The Politics Thread Looks Back On March 10th

One of the things I enjoy about the PT thread is that each day has its own personality and the weekends provide for some solid education. With the Tuesday PT thread, I’m looking to do it more as a bit of a look back in time each week because, well, the news moves hard and fast and sometimes what we post in the morning isn’t even a blip by the time the afternoon or evening crowd comes on. And it’s important to remember parts of the past as they echo and shape the future.

In distant memory, way back in 241 BC, it’s the First Punic War: Battle of the Aegates Islands. The Romans sink the Carthaginian fleet bringing the First Punic War to an end

In 1783, USS Alliance under Captain Barry fights and wins last naval battle of US Revolutionary War off Cape Canaveral

We got numbers! In 1801, the first official census in Great Britain is completed, revealing a population of approximately 10 million

If only they waited for Bitcoin… In 1862, the US issues 1st paper money ($5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 & $1000)

In 1876, it was the first telephone call; Alexander Graham Bell says “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you” to his assistant Thomas Watson. If only Watson new this was an in-person rickroll.

In 1910, the Republic of China officially abolishes slavery

A moment of silence for this as in 1945 today in history, Tokyo is on fire after night time B-29 bombings, more than 100,000 people die, mostly civilians.

It’s a coup in 1952! Military coup led by General Fulgencio Batista in Cuba

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opens at Belasco Theater NYC for 45 performances back in 1975.

NYC Mayor Rudy Guiliani visits Israel in 1996. We’re looking to find out where Hunter Biden was at the time right now.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars in 2006.

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with Lillian Wald back in 1867, Chuck Norris (1940), Shannon Tweed (1957), Sharon Stone (1958), Jon Hamm (1971), and Carrie Underwood (1983).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

