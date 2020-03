First appearing in Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972), Gigan is one of Godzilla’s most brutal and good looking foes. With meat hooks for hands, a powerful buzzsaw on their chest, and a laser eye they are well-equipped to challenge the King of the Monsters. Though cursed to appear only in bad and not-so-great movies, Gigan is one of my favorite antagonist Kaiju and I hope you like them too!

