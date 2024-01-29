The Monday Politics Thread Brought the Popcorn

A former US Air Force officer spent $11 million searching for Amelia Earhart’s long-lost plane — and may have found it

A pilot and former US Air Force intelligence officer believes an image he captured using sonar on a high-tech unmanned submersible may have finally answered one of America’s most baffling mysteries: What caused the disappearance of iconic pilot Amelia Earhart at the height of her fame? Business Insider

At colleges, unions fight for equity as well as pay

Higher education unions have been on the rise in recent years, and experts say this labor movement is different from other sectors: more focused on equity issues, racial justiceand academic freedom at a time when many feel schools are under attack. The Hill

3 American service members killed and dozens injured in drone attack on base in Jordan, U.S. says

Three American service members were killed and dozens more were injured in an unmanned aerial drone attack on a base in Jordan on Sunday, President Biden and the U.S. military said. CBS News

Transgender veterans sue to have gender-affirming surgery covered by Department of Veteran Affairs

A group of transgender veterans filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to force the Department of Veterans Affairs to begin providing and paying for gender-affirming surgeries. AP News

‘You’re the reason I am president’: Biden embraces Black voters in SC

President Joe Biden on Saturday returned to the state that sparked his 2020 comeback, where he’s all but certain to win the first sanctioned Democratic primary next week. Biden headlined the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “First-in-the-Nation” celebration dinner, delivering an amped-up message to Black voters, a key part of the state’s Democratic coalition and a constituency vital to Biden’s success in November. Politico

Clarence Page: When partisan politics leave migrants out in the cold

In our nation’s capital, the urban political unrest over the migrant influx has found its way into congressional gridlock. Although the border issues have been mostly a Republican issue since Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign with promises to build a border wall, recent pressures from polar vortexes, Republican governors torturing Democratic cities, and a looming presidential election have pushed border security to the front burner for Democratic Congressional leaders too. Chicago Tribune

Report Blames Louisiana Regulators for Harm to Babies in “Cancer Alley”

The 85-mile stretch of land along the lower Mississippi River in Louisiana is among the most studied industrial corridors in the country. Over the past several decades, advocates, scholars, and journalists have published numerous reports detailing the dangerous concentrations of toxic chemicals in the environment and their effects on the health of the region’s residents, many of whom are Black and low-income. It’s why the area is known around the world as “Cancer Alley.” Mother Jones

Biden and senators on verge of striking immigration deal aimed at clamping down on illegal border crossings

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Congress is on the verge of striking a deal with the Biden administration that would enact sweeping new border controls, including the authority to pause asylum processing during spikes in migrant crossings, three people familiar with the talks told CBS News. CBS News

Pelosi Wants FBI to Investigate Pro-Palestine Protesters for Financial Ties to Russia

“For them to call for a ceasefire is Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake. This is directly connected to what he would like to see,” the former House speaker said Rolling Stone

Ohio passes anti-trans legislation in spite of the governor’s veto

Last month, it seemed uncertain whether the Ohio governor would veto an anti-trans bill that passed the Republican-dominated legislature. While he ultimately followed through (for the most part), the legislature has now voted to override his veto. The bill is now due to become law in 90 days. HB 68, the so-called “Saving Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act,” now makes Ohio the 22nd state in the nation to ban minors from accessing gender-affirming care and the 24th to enact a sports ban for trans youth. Into

Police release bodycam footage after NYC Councilman Yusef Salaam said he was pulled over without reason

Salaam, of the exonerated “Central Park 5,” said that he was in the car with his wife and children on Friday night, listening in to a council call on speakerphone, when he was pulled over by police in Harlem. “I introduced myself as Councilman Yusef Salaam, and subsequently asked the officer why I was pulled over. Instead of answering my question, the officer stated, ‘We’re done here,’ and proceeded to walk away,” Salaam’s statement said. Audacy

The White House Medical Unit operated a pharmacy that gave out controlled substances to ineligible Trump staffers, report says

The White House Medical Unit gave out controlled substances to ineligible Trump staffers, according to a new report from the US Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. The report, which was based on an analysis of the unit’s records from 2017 to 2019, found that it violated “federal law and regulation and DoD policy” and had “severe and systemic problems” during the Trump administration. Business Insider

The border’s political value is crushing talks on policy

“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters Thursday. “And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is really appalling.” The Hill

Dozen funding totals struck as Congress races to avert another shutdown cliff

Top appropriators have reached a deal on the totals for a dozen spending bills, clearing a critical hurdle toward securing a broader government funding agreement before federal cash expires for a swath of agencies in less than five weeks. Politico

Biden praises Black churches and says the world would be a different place without their example

President Joe Biden on Sunday extolled the existence of Black churches, saying the world would be a different place if they were not around to show people the “power of faith” during times of darkness. AP News

‘How DARE He?!’ Kamala Harris Goes Off On Trump For Bragging About Abortion Ruling in Blistering Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris tore into former President Donald Trump for bragging about ending abortion rights protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade, exclaiming “How dare he?!” Mediaite

The Time Wisconsin Invented Your Unemployment Check!

On January 28, 1932, Wisconsin Governor Philip LaFollette signed his state’s pioneering unemployment compensation legislation, making that state the first in the nation to create such a law. This was not a great law. But it was the first and started the process by which unemployed workers would get some level of compensation. Wonkette

The U.S. Should Apologize to Gay People

For decades, the government led a campaign to erase them from public life. A reckoning is long past due. The Atlantic

‘War criminal’: Arab Americans rebuff Biden campaign outreach over Gaza

US Arab officials in the swing state of Michigan say they will not discuss 2024 elections with a ‘genocide unfolding’ in Gaza. AlJazeera

Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats can ‘do more’ to tout accomplishments

“We can talk even more about the fact that public colleges and universities should be tuition free or reduced. The president has advanced student loan forgiveness just this month for people who have taken out SAVE loans under $12,000,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “They will see their loans wiped out.” “But I do believe that advancing that affirmative vision is going to be very, very important as well as really laying out and showing, between now and November, through our governing decisions, our governing decisions, when we have that power in the White House, what we are willing to do with it,” she added. The Hill

Austin experimented with giving people $1,000 a month. They spent the no-strings-attached cash mostly on housing, a study found.

While the program ended in August 2023, a new study from the Urban Institute, a Washington DC-based think tank, found that the city’s program did in fact help its participants pay for housing and food. On average, program participants spent more than half of the cash they received on housing, the report’s authors wrote. After the yearlong program, the participants were “substantially more housing secure” than when they enrolled, while other Texas residents with low incomes became “modestly less housing secure” over the same period, the authors found. Business Insider

House Democratic candidates make abortion access top focus of ’24 campaigns

Engle is part of a broader campaign efforts Democrats are launching across the country to make abortion rights a central focus of their effort to win control of the U.S. House. Democrats need a likely net gain of five seats to take control from Republicans. It’s been two years since the Supreme Court threw the legal power to determine abortion access back to the states, and a series of new restrictive abortion laws have taken effect across the country. NPR

Proposed funding deal will be deadly for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

Congress is on a path to enacting the most radical changes to U.S. immigration law in decades. If passed, LGBTQ people escaping persecution will be denied safe haven at our very doorstep, and left to fight for their lives abroad—a fight many will lose. Advocate

The search for Trump’s running mate: ‘like auditions for The Apprentice’

The last person who occupied the job of US vice-president ended up the target of a violent mob calling for him to be hanged. Even so, as Donald Trump closes in on the Republican nomination for 2024, there is no shortage of contenders eager to be his deputy. The Guardian

Rural voters are (mostly) Trump voters, new poll shows: Why Biden suffers outside cities

“Am I a huge Trump fan? No. But I just haven’t seen the country go in the right direction under Joe Biden,” said Hill, whose town in Muhlenberg County has a population of about 31,000. “Personally, I don’t think Biden is in touch with rural America.” USA Today

Swing Left fights for the future: “One-stop shopping” for progressive wins in 2024 and beyond

Swing Left was launched in 2017, as the first Women’s March dwarfed the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Its immediate goal was winning back the House as a check on Trump’s power. Beyond that, it created an organizing strategy that gave activists and small donors a flexible, effective way to partner with people on the ground in the swing districts where key electoral battles would likely be fought. Salon

US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says

The Biden administration is considering slowing or pausing deliveries of some weapons to Israel to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed longstanding US calls to scale back military operations in Gaza, according to NBC News. Bloomberg

Va. House passes marriage equality affirmation bill

The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday approved a bill that would affirm marriage equality in the state. Washington Blade

Ocasio-Cortez says genocide accusations demonstrate ‘mass inhumanity that Gazans are facing’

“And so whether you are an individual that believes this is a genocide, which by the way, in our polling, we are seeing large amounts of Americans concerned specifically with that word. So I don’t think that it is something to completely toss someone out of our public discourse for using,” she said. The Hill

Iraq, US at odds over presence of US-led coalition forces

Iraq and the United States on Saturday initiated discussions regarding the future presence of US forces in Iraq, with Baghdad anticipating a timeline for withdrawal. However, US officials have stressed that the talks do not involve the withdrawal of the US forces in Iraq. New Arab

Octopus in talks to help power Ukraine after Russia smashes grid

British energy supplier Octopus is in talks to help power Ukraine as the country rebuilds its electricity grid following Vladimir Putin’s bombing onslaught. The company has held exploratory talks with Kyiv-based DTEK, Ukraine’s biggest private energy company, about how the two businesses can work together. The Telegraph

Mona Lisa: Protesters throw soup at da Vinci painting

Environmental protesters have thrown soup at the glass-protected Mona Lisa in France, calling for the right to “healthy and sustainable food”. BBC

Stubb set to win first round of Finland’s presidential election

Centre-right candidate Alexander Stubb of Finland’s National Coalition Party appeared set to win the first round of the country’s presidential election on Sunday and will likely face liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto in a run-off. AlJazeera

‘Constructive’ meeting on Gaza hostage deal ends in Paris, but gaps remain

CIA Chief William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, and head of the Egyptian Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel are holding talks. Jerusalem Post

Israel reports ‘intensive battles’ in south Gaza as UN defends aid agency

As fighting raged, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded for continued support for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, threatened by a fierce row over alleged staff involvement in Hamas’s October 7 attack. Al Monitor

Israel notifies Egypt of plans to seize Egypt-Gaza Philadelphi Corridor – report

Israel has informed Egypt it intends to enter the Rafah and Philadelphi Corridor area in the south of Gaza but it “will not remain in the area permanently”, Israeli media reported on Saturday. New Arab

Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass

Gunmen targeted a church in Istanbul on Sunday morning, killing at least one person during the celebration of mass. Pope Francis has condemned the attack. UPI

OneFour: How drill music trailblazers have divided Australia

To fans, the rappers are pioneers: five Sāmoan-Australians from one of Sydney’s poorest postcodes who have used their explosive sound to give voice to millions of marginalised young people. But to police, OneFour is a threat to community safety, to be managed and contained. For years, they have blocked the group from performing at home by arguing their music incites violence – triggering a complex debate about art and censorship. BBC

Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso announce withdrawal from ECOWAS

Three military-led West African nations have announced their immediate withdrawal from regional bloc ECOWAS, accusing the body of becoming a threat to its members. Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso “decide in complete sovereignty on the immediate withdrawal” from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), read a joint statement published on Sunday. AlJazeera

Ukraine says it uncovered $40 million corruption scheme in weapons procurement

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it has discovered a mass corruption scheme in the purchase of weapons by the country’s military amounting to nearly $40 million (1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnia). CNN

Holocaust education in Israeli high schools may become non-mandatory following Oct. 7

The Education Ministry clarified that this decision would currently only be valid for the 2024 school year if it were to come to fruition. Jerusalem Post

French farmers vow to besiege Paris in escalating dispute

Major roads around capital will be ‘occupied’ by agricultural workers as they seek to increase pressure on the government The Telegraph

Kenyan women march against femicide

Thousands of people in Kenya took to the streets on Saturday across the country to decry the recent murders of more than a dozen women. The anti-femicide protests were the largest ever held against sexual and gender-based violence in the eastern African country. Deutsche Welle

North Korea fires several cruise missiles in latest display of aggression

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles in its latest display of aggression. The authoritarian state launched an unknown number of missiles earlier today off its east coast, near the port of Sinpo. GB News

Aeromexico passenger opens plane door and walks on wing

A man has been arrested in Mexico after opening an aeroplane’s emergency door and walking on to the wing. BBC

UN urges countries to reverse funding pause for Palestinian agency

At least nine countries, including top donors the United States and Germany, have paused funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA). Jerusalem Post

Kim Jong-Un rips up plan to reunify Korea, raising fears of all-out war

For more than 20 years, the Arch of Reunification straddled the highway from Pyongyang to the heavily guarded border with South Korea as a symbol of hope that two countries ripped apart by war would one day be reunited. But this week it lay crushed to dust, along with a goal that had spanned three generations of the Kim family dynasty to reconcile the North with the South of the Korean peninsula, under Pyongyang’s control. Telegraph

