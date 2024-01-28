True Detective Season 4 Episode 3 Discussion

True Detective is a crime anthology series that debuted in 2014. Befitting its anthology format, each season follows a different set of detectives, criminals, and cases. The current season, Season 4, is subtitled ‘Night Country’ and began on January 14th, 2024. It will air weekly Sunday nights on HBO.

Cast:

Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers

Kali Reis as Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Finn Bennett as Officer Peter Prior

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

John Hawkes as Captain Hank Prior

Official Plot Description: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

