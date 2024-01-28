Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 16

And now we’re off to the Round of 16. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of the Round of 32:

Round of 32 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(1) Tank!27(33) Just Communication9
(49) Sailor Stars Song14(112) Sing My Pleasure13
(8) Easy Breezy18(40) Tadahitori10
(9) Love Dramatic21(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la8
(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis24(34) Souvenir11
(18) IDOL14(50) ODDTAXI16
(7) Gun’s and Roses15(26) Mellow11
(10) Connect4(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang26
(3) Battlecry20(99) Through the Night15
(19) 111(115) Hana ni Natte15
(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park19(27) Again14
(11) Rondo-Revolution22(22) Yapapa10
(29) 99.919(68) Inner Universe14
(13) Wild Side20(84) SANPO / STROLL8
(5) Moonlight Denetsu17*(28) Duvet17
(12) Mixed Nuts15(21) Period16
* Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The eight OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Quarterfinals.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Tuesday, January 30th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.