Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 16

And now we’re off to the Round of 16. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of the Round of 32:

Round of 32 Results OP Tally OP Tally (1) Tank! 27 (33) Just Communication 9 (49) Sailor Stars Song 14 (112) Sing My Pleasure 13 (8) Easy Breezy 18 (40) Tadahitori 10 (9) Love Dramatic 21 (24) Cha-la Head Cha-la 8 (2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis 24 (34) Souvenir 11 (18) IDOL 14 (50) ODDTAXI 16 (7) Gun’s and Roses 15 (26) Mellow 11 (10) Connect 4 (23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 26 (3) Battlecry 20 (99) Through the Night 15 (19) 1 11 (115) Hana ni Natte 15 (6) Dream Island Obsessional Park 19 (27) Again 14 (11) Rondo-Revolution 22 (22) Yapapa 10 (29) 99.9 19 (68) Inner Universe 14 (13) Wild Side 20 (84) SANPO / STROLL 8 (5) Moonlight Denetsu 17* (28) Duvet 17 (12) Mixed Nuts 15 (21) Period 16 * Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The eight OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Quarterfinals.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Tuesday, January 30th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...