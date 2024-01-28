Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 16

And now we’re off to the Round of 16. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of the Round of 32:
Round of 32 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(1) Tank!
|27
|(33) Just Communication
|9
|(49) Sailor Stars Song
|14
|(112) Sing My Pleasure
|13
|(8) Easy Breezy
|18
|(40) Tadahitori
|10
|(9) Love Dramatic
|21
|(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la
|8
|(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis
|24
|(34) Souvenir
|11
|(18) IDOL
|14
|(50) ODDTAXI
|16
|(7) Gun’s and Roses
|15
|(26) Mellow
|11
|(10) Connect
|4
|(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
|26
|(3) Battlecry
|20
|(99) Through the Night
|15
|(19) 1
|11
|(115) Hana ni Natte
|15
|(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park
|19
|(27) Again
|14
|(11) Rondo-Revolution
|22
|(22) Yapapa
|10
|(29) 99.9
|19
|(68) Inner Universe
|14
|(13) Wild Side
|20
|(84) SANPO / STROLL
|8
|(5) Moonlight Denetsu
|17*
|(28) Duvet
|17
|(12) Mixed Nuts
|15
|(21) Period
|16
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The eight OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Quarterfinals.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Tuesday, January 30th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.