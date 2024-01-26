Werewolves: 5th Annual Moonies!!!

Welcome, one and all, to the 5th annual Moonies, where our lovely little community of liars and murderers gather to celebrate the game known as Werewolf, recalling terrific tales, ridiculous roleplays, and superb schemes by wolves, town, serial killers, and other factions alike, from legendary games past that have no comments available to read on the site, to the Disqus-borked games of the present day! Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun—seriously, if they’ll let me play here, you don’t really have to meet any rigorous criteria. Really though, I can’t think of a better way to spend my weekend than to reminisce with strangers on the internet about the various ways we’ve plotted (or will plot) to kill each other while we possibly consume who knows how much alcohol.



Even though we welcome everyone here to honour our best, brightest, and wolfiest, for many newer faces it may be understandably difficult to make sense of it all. We have a veritable plethora of references, acronyms, and inside jokes that might as well be a foreign language to those unfamiliar with our ways, though if someone doesn’t get something, you can bet that at least half a dozen of us will be furiously typing to let them know immediately what it means (or you can also check out the wiki page we made to give you a better idea). Of course, there is only so much one can say to explain how town always towns things up, why wolves worry about people noticing a minor slip-up when no one even reads the game rules, or why everyone keeps trying to daykill the moderator.

Lots of great memories, nevertheless, have been made in the many, many, many iterations of this crazy game that we have curated here. From my own experiences, to name a few, I’ve felt the strange exhilaration of being the last wolf spiraling in a private chat with no one to talk to; the low of being a helpless townie unwittingly assisting the wolves to give them a clean sweep; inspiring someone to create one of the greatest RPs of all time, as well as the panic and pride of seeing any game that I’ve created brought to life by the people playing it, so our experiences playing/moderating can truly run the gamut.

For some of us, all it took to get us to join Werewolf was someone who thought we might like it and who gave us a little push. Alternatively (like for yours truly), it may have been because we were curious and liked a certain game’s theme, nothing more. Many of us stumbled through our first games, and even now, some of our reads of other players can be so wrong that afterwards we feel incredibly dumb. It’s not always a great feeling when you make mistakes in these games (and some still sting real bad long after a game is over), but we all know those feelings because we’ve all been there, and there is a real camaraderie among this group that immediately lets you know that, even in games when you are lost (or have lost), you are never alone. Losing and winning are just part of the game, but this—the sheer joy of being with everyone here and marveling at all the amazing things everyone brings to the game, be it as a player or moderator—this is what makes playing here so special and what keeps us all coming back for more every time a new signup thread gets posted, and I am truly thankful to be a part of this gang of weirdos. You are a wily, wacky, and wonderful group of people, and I love you all, so let us celebrate your wiliness, your wackiness, your wonderfulness (and your wolfiness, of course), as we all howl once more into the night.

Okay, fambly, let’s give a big round of howls to one of the best of us, Side!!! Thank you, Side, for the lovely and thoughtful and funny intro this year. We’re sure there’s some sort of code in there that says something like, “Grumos and hoho are lunkheads.”, haha!

Welp, here we are again: year 5 of The Moonies! It never doesn’t amaze me that this paranoid murder train keeps on chugging along. Folx come and go, roles and rules change and expand, but the games keep on going. Speaking of changing folx, Grumos and I were struck by the amount of new players and mods we’ve had this year. So very exciting! We’ll be having a How Did You Get Here thread and we’re eager to hear all of your stories. There’ll also be voting threads for Hall of Fame Mods and Players. And you are more than welcome to start your own threads! Just make sure they’re top level comments and bolded. We’ll also be handing out awards straight from the data lovingly mined by the illustrious sic. Thank you, sic! Guys, Gals, Non-binary Pals: Grumos and I are so honored to host The Moonies every year. From the bottom of our hearts we love and appreciate each and everyone of you. Except you. You know what you did…

Now get on out there and have a blast this weekend. Talk shit, trade war stories, be kind and generous to each other. But most of all, have fucking fun! This is your weekend, after all!

Grumos and hoho

