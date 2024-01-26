Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 32

With the Round of 64 out of the way, it is now time for the Round of 32. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 2 of the Round of 64:
Round of 64, Part 2 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis
|31
|(66) You Get to Burning
|4
|(31) Shukufuku
|10
|(34) Souvenir
|15
|(15) Kick Back
|12
|(50) ODDTAXI
|13
|(18) IDOL
|18
|(82) Theme from Lupin the Third
|11
|(7) Gun’s and Roses
|13
|(58) Dive Back in Time
|10
|(26) Mellow
|14
|(90) Resonance
|12
|(10) Connect
|13
|(55) The Winner
|10
|(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
|19
|(42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C
|6
|(3) Battlecry
|17
|(62) Polly Jean
|14
|(35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!
|10
|(99) Through the Night
|14
|(51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku
|10
|(115) Hana ni Natte
|13
|(19) 1
|12*
|(46) Rise
|12
|(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park
|20
|(70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen
|8
|(27) Again
|17
|(91) H.T
|14
|(11) Rondo-Revolution
|26
|(54) Aggretsuko Theme
|3
|(22) Yapapa
|13
|(86) Cloud Age Symphony
|11
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Sunday, January 28th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.