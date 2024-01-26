Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 32

With the Round of 64 out of the way, it is now time for the Round of 32. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 2 of the Round of 64:

Round of 64, Part 2 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis31(66) You Get to Burning4
(31) Shukufuku10(34) Souvenir15
(15) Kick Back12(50) ODDTAXI13
(18) IDOL18(82) Theme from Lupin the Third11
(7) Gun’s and Roses13(58) Dive Back in Time10
(26) Mellow14(90) Resonance12
(10) Connect13(55) The Winner10
(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang19(42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C6
(3) Battlecry17(62) Polly Jean14
(35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!10(99) Through the Night14
(51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku10(115) Hana ni Natte13
(19) 112*(46) Rise12
(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park20(70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen8
(27) Again17(91) H.T14
(11) Rondo-Revolution26(54) Aggretsuko Theme3
(22) Yapapa13(86) Cloud Age Symphony11
* Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Sunday, January 28th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.