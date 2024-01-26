Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 32

With the Round of 64 out of the way, it is now time for the Round of 32. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 2 of the Round of 64:

Round of 64, Part 2 Results OP Tally OP Tally (2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis 31 (66) You Get to Burning 4 (31) Shukufuku 10 (34) Souvenir 15 (15) Kick Back 12 (50) ODDTAXI 13 (18) IDOL 18 (82) Theme from Lupin the Third 11 (7) Gun’s and Roses 13 (58) Dive Back in Time 10 (26) Mellow 14 (90) Resonance 12 (10) Connect 13 (55) The Winner 10 (23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 19 (42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C 6 (3) Battlecry 17 (62) Polly Jean 14 (35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai! 10 (99) Through the Night 14 (51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku 10 (115) Hana ni Natte 13 (19) 1 12* (46) Rise 12 (6) Dream Island Obsessional Park 20 (70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen 8 (27) Again 17 (91) H.T 14 (11) Rondo-Revolution 26 (54) Aggretsuko Theme 3 (22) Yapapa 13 (86) Cloud Age Symphony 11 * Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Sunday, January 28th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

