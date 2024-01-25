The Avocado Parenting Thread Creates Community

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Suggested topic: Supportive Community

Obviously, parents (and siblings) and other household members who see them every day and take an active role in their lives are the most important people in kids’ lives, but there are many other people who can be supportive and create a sense of community and belonging: extended family like aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins (and even more distant relatives like second or third cousins, step-cousins, etc) and also other supportive adults like teachers, librarians, therapists, neighbors, religious leaders.

How do you build a sense of community around your kid? What does yours look like? Would you like it to grow, or is it maybe a bit too big?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...