Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 119

Group 117 Results
|80.00%
|Knockout City
|Meow at the moon
|70.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Dannagh Desert (Day)
|60.00%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Spirit of the Sky
|60.00%
|The Forgotten City
|Let Us Live, Since We Must Die
|50.00%
|Wave Break: High Tides
|Wake Up
|50.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Unshaken Conviction
|50.00%
|Memento Mori
|III. The Rain
|50.00%
|Rustler
|Pumpin’ mumble
|50.00%
|Neon White
|Cloud Nine
|40.00%
|Say No! More
|No no no!
|40.00%
|Demon Turf
|Fredos fearful fit
|40.00%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Keiichi Okabe #07
|40.00%
|SnowRunner
|British Columbia Garage
|40.00%
|Splatoon 3
|Crater Eighters Routine
|40.00%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|ほおずきみたいに紅い魂 (ラクガキキングダムVersion)
|40.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Qilin’s Prance
|30.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Shimmering | Leo⁄need
|30.00%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|The Sun – Intro
|30.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Miku [Anamanaguchi Sub. for Miku Day Event] DEC 2021
|30.00%
|Little Nightmares II
|End of the Hall
|30.00%
|Peace, Death! 2
|Famines’ diner
|30.00%
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|Snow Go
|20.00%
|Elden Ring
|Character Creation
|0.00%
|Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening
|Warehouse 1
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 119 will be active until Sunday, January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 120 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 119 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 119 is open until Sunday, January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific