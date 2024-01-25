Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 119

Group 117 Results 80.00% Knockout City Meow at the moon 70.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Dannagh Desert (Day) 60.00% Lila’s Sky Ark Spirit of the Sky 60.00% The Forgotten City Let Us Live, Since We Must Die 50.00% Wave Break: High Tides Wake Up 50.00% Triangle Strategy Unshaken Conviction 50.00% Memento Mori III. The Rain 50.00% Rustler Pumpin’ mumble 50.00% Neon White Cloud Nine 40.00% Say No! More No no no! 40.00% Demon Turf Fredos fearful fit 40.00% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Keiichi Okabe #07 40.00% SnowRunner British Columbia Garage 40.00% Splatoon 3 Crater Eighters Routine 40.00% Rakugaki Kingdom ほおずきみたいに紅い魂 (ラクガキ​キングダムVersion) 40.00% Genshin Impact Qilin’s Prance 30.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Shimmering | Leo⁄need 30.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights The Sun – Intro 30.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Miku [Anamanaguchi Sub. for Miku Day Event] DEC 2021 30.00% Little Nightmares II End of the Hall 30.00% Peace, Death! 2 Famines’ diner 30.00% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Snow Go 20.00% Elden Ring Character Creation 0.00% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Warehouse 1 Remember The Fallen 50.00% Bayonetta 3 Demon Rider 50.00% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Rise of the grendel 50.00% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Aquarium Park Act 2 (Remix) 50.00% The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Credits Song (From “Weapons Drawn”) 50.00% Wave Break: High Tides Wake Up 50.00% Triangle Strategy Unshaken Conviction 50.00% Memento Mori III. The Rain 50.00% Rustler Pumpin’ mumble 50.00% Neon White Cloud Nine 40.00% Say No! More No no no! 40.00% Demon Turf Fredos fearful fit 40.00% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Keiichi Okabe #07 40.00% SnowRunner British Columbia Garage 40.00% Splatoon 3 Crater Eighters Routine 40.00% Rakugaki Kingdom ほおずきみたいに紅い魂 (ラクガキ​キングダムVersion) 40.00% Genshin Impact Qilin’s Prance 30.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Shimmering | Leo⁄need 30.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights The Sun – Intro 30.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Miku [Anamanaguchi Sub. for Miku Day Event] DEC 2021 30.00% Little Nightmares II End of the Hall 30.00% Peace, Death! 2 Famines’ diner 30.00% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Snow Go 20.00% Elden Ring Character Creation 0.00% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Warehouse 1 Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 119 will be active until Sunday, January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 120 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 119 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 119 is open until Sunday, January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...