The Wednesday Politics Thread is Watching New Hampshire

I’m typing this at 5:00 on Tuesday, so all we really have to go by is the Dixville Notch. Although the results of the New Hampshire primary are a foregone conclusion, it’s the margins that will likely be consuming the headlines when this post goes live. Will Trump’s dominance continue, or will Haley put up enough of a challenge to push some momentum in her favor? Frankly, either outcome is exhausting to think about. So let’s see what the day brings and what other news comes out way.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

