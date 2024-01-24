The Book Nook Adapts to Circumstances

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

Posting time update: Based on the responses from last week, the Book Nook will continue to post at 08:15 EST on Wednesdays. My apologies to the folks that doesn’t work for, there seems to be no ideal solution.

This week’s prompt: We’re going to be discussing adaptations today and for the next couple of weeks. For today: What are your favorite and least favorite adaptations of a book into a different medium? (A tip of the hat to Gabs for the inspiration)

Ideas for prompts are always welcome!

