Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 24

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Kelly Barry, a marketing communications manager from Seattle, Washington;
- Lloyd Sy, a professor of American literature originally from Rockford, Illinois; and
- Dillon Hupp, an associate director of development from Syracuse, New York.
LOVE STORY // OUR SONG // BAD BLOOD // SHAKE IT OFF // WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER // THE ERRORS TOUR
DD1 – 800 – SHAKE IT OFF – Drop “it” from a word for a hollow space to get this South American rodent (Lloyd dropped 1,200.)
Scores at first break: Dillon 1,400, Lloyd 3,200, Kelly 1,800.
Scores entering DJ: Dillon 1,600, Lloyd 6,200, Kelly 4,000.
Double Jeopardy!
BALD IS BEAUTIFUL // ONE-TERM PRESIDENTS // ISLAND COUNTRIES // ART & ARTISTS // BUSINESS TRAVEL // FROM THE LATIN
DD2 – 1,200 – FROM THE LATIN – This adjective meaning the ultimate or most perfect form of is partially derived from the Latin word for “fifth” (Lloyd added 1,000.)
DD3 – 1,600 – ISLAND COUNTRIES – The national anthem of this small island nation says, “peacefully be, the kingdom and sultan (Xanni dropped 3,000.)
Scores entering FJ: Dillon 13,000, Lloyd 25,200, Kelly 2,400.
Final Jeopardy!
1980s MOVIE CHARACTERS – Oliver Stone, screenwriter of this 1983 movie, named its main character to honor the Super Bowl-winning QB from 1982
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Lloyd dropped 801 to advance with 24,399.
Final scores: Dillon 0, Lloyd 24,399, Kelly 1,800.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a cavy? DD2 – What is quintessential? DD3 – What is Aragon? FJ – What is “Scarface”?