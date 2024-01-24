Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 118

Group 116 Results 83.33% Moonglow Bay Thunder From the Deep 66.67% Eastward Heretic frypan 58.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 A Life Sent On (Unison) 58.33% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Termina (Another World) 50.00% Triangle Strategy Escape from Whiteholm 50.00% Garden Story Winter Glade 50.00% Phantom Brave Remastered Angels Breath 50.00% Death’s Door Secrets 41.67% Splatoon 3 Seep & Destroy (Alterna) 41.67% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Chasing Daybreak (Embers) 41.67% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Technodrome redux 41.67% Neon White Glass Ocean 41.67% EndCycle VS The Connections We Make 33.33% River City Girls 2 Ken 33.33% A Little to the Left Chapter 3 Loop 1 33.33% Anonymous;Code WHY 16.67% Monster Train: First Class Simple Machines 16.67% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Quiet Forest 16.67% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Legend 16.67% Chocobo GP Choco-race (japanese version) 16.67% Genshin Impact Good Hunting on a New Horizon 16.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 乱膳の舞姫 8.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Evil – Intro 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) March Ahead Remember The Fallen 50.00% Freedom Planet 2 Vs. Corazon 50.00% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 1-6: Go Back 2 Your Roots 50.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Flap towards the hope 50.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Sword of the Surviving Guardian 50.00% Triangle Strategy Escape from Whiteholm 50.00% Garden Story Winter Glade 50.00% Phantom Brave Remastered Angels Breath 50.00% Death’s Door Secrets 41.67% Splatoon 3 Seep & Destroy (Alterna) 41.67% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Chasing Daybreak (Embers) 41.67% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Technodrome redux 41.67% Neon White Glass Ocean 41.67% EndCycle VS The Connections We Make 33.33% River City Girls 2 Ken 33.33% A Little to the Left Chapter 3 Loop 1 33.33% Anonymous;Code WHY 16.67% Monster Train: First Class Simple Machines 16.67% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Quiet Forest 16.67% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Legend 16.67% Chocobo GP Choco-race (japanese version) 16.67% Genshin Impact Good Hunting on a New Horizon 16.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 乱膳の舞姫 8.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Evil – Intro 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) March Ahead Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 118 will be active until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 119 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 118 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 118 is open until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...