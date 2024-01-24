Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 118

Group 116 Results
|83.33%
|Moonglow Bay
|Thunder From the Deep
|66.67%
|Eastward
|Heretic frypan
|58.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|A Life Sent On (Unison)
|58.33%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Termina (Another World)
|50.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Escape from Whiteholm
|50.00%
|Garden Story
|Winter Glade
|50.00%
|Phantom Brave Remastered
|Angels Breath
|50.00%
|Death’s Door
|Secrets
|41.67%
|Splatoon 3
|Seep & Destroy (Alterna)
|41.67%
|Fire Emblem Three Hopes
|Chasing Daybreak (Embers)
|41.67%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Technodrome redux
|41.67%
|Neon White
|Glass Ocean
|41.67%
|EndCycle VS
|The Connections We Make
|33.33%
|River City Girls 2
|Ken
|33.33%
|A Little to the Left
|Chapter 3 Loop 1
|33.33%
|Anonymous;Code
|WHY
|16.67%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Simple Machines
|16.67%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Quiet Forest
|16.67%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
|Legend
|16.67%
|Chocobo GP
|Choco-race (japanese version)
|16.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Good Hunting on a New Horizon
|16.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|乱膳の舞姫
|8.33%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Evil – Intro
|8.33%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|March Ahead
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 118 will be active until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 119 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 118 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 118 is open until Thursday, January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific