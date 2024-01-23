Writing Discussion Thread is Flashing Back….

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Time Travel!

Sometimes it’s easier to tell a story from day one to day 99, in order, no changes, and sometimes it’s easier to start at day 75 and then flash back to day 2. Sometimes the flashbacks are so numerous that you wonder why the story didn’t start 20 years earlier, and sometimes it makes sense for the story.

How do you deal with chronology?

