Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 23

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Xanni Brown, a postdoctoral researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio;

Lynn Di Vito, a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado; and

Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida.

Jeopardy!

YOUNG PEOPLE’S NONFICTION // CONSTELLATIONS // SQUEAKER OF THE HOUSE // A “FAST” CATEGORY // THESE STARS SOUND LIKE CARS // 3-LETTER, 3-LETTER

DD1 – 800 – 3-LETTER, 3-LETTER – Melatonin disruption plays a role in this time zone desynchronization (Xanni added 3,400.)

Scores at first break: Robbi 1,400, Lynn 3,400, Zanni 7,800.

Scores entering DJ: Robbi 3,800, Lynn 4,000, Zanni 11,400.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. CITIES // GREEK CUISINE // POETS & POETRY // GO IVth & RULE // MOVIES IN REWIND // RHYMING VERB PAIRS

DD2 – 800 – RHYMING VERB PAIRS – To do away with a law & to make something smoother & shinier by rubbing (Robbi dropped 5,800.)

DD3 – 2,000 – GO IVth & RULE – Peter IV was king of this region of northeastern Spain for 50 years & often at odds with Majorca & Castile (Xanni dropped 3,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Robbi 12,800, Lynn 6,000, Zanni 9,600.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. BUSINESS FOUNDERS – A 1934 note to him: “Received hunting clothes… and thank you for those wonderful shoes they fit perfect… your friend, Babe Ruth”

Robbi and Lynn were correct on FJ, with Robbi adding 6,600 to advance with 19,400.

Final scores: Robbi 19,400, Lynn 8,700, Zanni 6,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is jet lag? DD2 – What are abolish & polish? DD3 – What is Aragon? FJ – Who is L.L. Bean?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...