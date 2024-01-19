Reacher Season 2 Discussion

The first season of Reacher landed in February 2022 and it delivered strong numbers for Prime Video, getting a second season quickly. That season saw a little bit of a delay in getting done for a host of reasons landed at the end of 2023 and wrapped up in the middle of January 2024. Both seasons ran for eight episodes each and were between 40-60 minutes per episode.

This discussion is primarily about the second season of the show but can easily include the first season.

The first season of Reacher was based on Killing Floor, Lee Child’s 1997 debut novel, The second season was based on Bad Luck and Trouble (2007). The series has been renewed for a third season.

Bonus Question: What book should the third season adapt?

