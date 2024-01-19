Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 19

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C.;

Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois; and

Bryan White, a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria, California.

AMERICA BEFORE 1800// THE BOOK TITLE ANIMAL // LET’S PLAY A GAME // BRITISH TV // MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS // FROM S TO Y

DD1 (video) – 600 – AMERICA BEFORE 1800 – Reconstructed in the 1930s, the original Governor’s Palace in this colonial capital was built from 1706 to 1722 (Erin doubled to 6,400.)

Scores at first break: Bryan 1,000, Erin 2,200, Rachel 3,600.

Scores entering DJ: Bryan 1,800, Erin 8,600, Rachel 5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ASIAN CAPITAL CITIES // MUSICAL THEATER // AGRICULTURE // NEWER WORDS & PHRASES // EXISTENTIALISM // FAMOUS FORGERIES

DD2 – 1,200 – MUSICAL THEATER – Of course it features the title song that says, “Come and meet those dancing feet on the avenue I’m taking you to…” (Rachel dropped 1,400.)

DD3 – 1,200 – FAMOUS FORGERIES – Clifford Irving gambled (wrongly) that this reclusive billionaire wouldn’t step forward to debunk a forged 1971 “autobiography” (Erin dropped 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Bryan 12,200, Erin 11,200, Rachel 10,000.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN ARTISTS – In the 1920s he used wire, string & other materials to fabricate “models in motion” for a miniature circus scene

Bryan was the only player to miss on FJ, so Erin took the win, adding 9,000 to advance with 20,200.

Final scores: Bryan 1,900, Erin 20,200, Rachel 11,201.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Williamsburg? DD2 – What is “42nd Street”? DD3 – Who was Howard Hughes? FJ – Who was Alexander Calder?

