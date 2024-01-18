The Avocado Parenting Thread Has a Snow Day

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Suggested topic: Unexpected Days Off

It’s the time of year for those of us in cold places in the northern hemisphere to occasionally have Snow Days, but unexpected days off can occur for other reasons – maybe your kid is sick, maybe the furnace at the school stopped working (this happened to me as a kid), maybe there’s a gas leak. How do you handle such things?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





