Cheese Poet Day Thread

James McIntyre (1828-1906), a Scottish immigrant to Canada, liked cheese. He liked cheese a lot.

He settled in what was then Canada’s dairy country, in Ingersoll, Ontario. There he ran a business manufacturing and selling furniture, but his true calling was as a poet; he wrote verses extolling the natural beauty of that region of Canada, and, particularly, its cheese.

The ancient poets ne’er did dream

That Canada was land of cream,

They ne’er imagined it could flow

In this cold land of ice and snow,

Where everything did solid freeze

They ne’er hoped or looked for cheese.

His predilection for cheese-related verse was such that he came to be known as “The Cheese Poet”. His best-known work, written in honor of a gigantic cheese produced in 1866 and shown at exhibitions around the world, was titled “Ode on the Mammoth Cheese Weighing Over 7,000 Pounds”.

We have seen thee, Queen of Cheese,

Lying quietly at your ease,

Gently fanned by evening breeze;

Thy fair form no flies dare seize.



All gaily dressed, soon you’ll go

To the provincial show,

To be admired by many a beau

In the city of Toronto.

