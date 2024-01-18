Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread – January 18, 2024

Hey, everybody! Welcome to the weekly TV thread. Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! An unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show discussion/review requests. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know. If you have any requests for discussion threads for specific series, let me know!

This week’s discussion prompt: No prompt this week.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18TH, 2024:

Law & Order Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season Premiere (NBC)

On The Roam With Jason Momoa Series Premiere (Max)

Sort Of Season Premiere (Max)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2024:

Cristóbal Balenciaga Series Premiere (Disney+)

Hazbin Hotel Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season Twenty Tour Premiere (HBO)

The Kitchen (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2024:

Betty’s Bad Luck In Love (Hallmark)

Dying In Plain Sight (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21ST, 2024:

The Way Home (Hallmark)

The Woman In The Wall Series Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2024:

America’s Most Wanted Season Premiere (Fox)

Battle On The Mountain Series Premiere (HGTV)

Superhot: The Spicy World Of Pepper People Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Bachelor Season Premiere (ABC)

TMZ Investigates (Fox)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23RD, 2024:

American Experience: Nazi Town USA (PBS)

The Winemaker Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2024:

A Real Bug’s Life Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out Series Premiere (Freeform)

Queer Eye Season Premiere (Netflix)

