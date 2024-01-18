A Weekly Music Thread Like No One Else

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pastyjournalist:

What are some artists that sound like no one else?

Obviously there is no shortage of examples where the vocals make certain artists “instantly recognizable”, but are there any artists where you can usually guess who it is without even hearing a word? Feel free to post your examples of both down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

