The Weekly Wrestling Thread Battles in the Valley

This past week, we had yet another very good New Japan event, Battle in the Valley 2024. Here’s my ranking of the matches:

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd Giulia vs. Trish Adora The Chosen Bros vs. TMDK David Finlay vs. TJP Mascara Dorado & Volandor Jr. vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr. Guerrillas of Destiny vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs Stephani Vaquer vs. Viva Van Fred Rosser, Shota Umino, and Jacob Fatu vs. Team Filthy Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy

The next few Weekly Wrestling Threads are going to be a bit barebones because I’m running the Avocado Sight & Sound right now too.

