Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 17

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Patti Palmer, a retired teacher & bookseller from Tulsa, Oklahoma;

Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario; and

Devin Lohman, an architectural designer & Masters student from Peachtree City, Georgia.

Jeopardy!

THE FIST & THE FURIOUS MOVIES // AROUND THE GLOBE // BORN ON JAN. 17 // U.S. STAMPS // POLITICS AS UNUSUAL // INCONVENIENT WORDS

DD1 – 800 – U.S. STAMPS – A 1989 stamp drew criticism from paleontologists for labeling a dinosaur not Apatosaurus but this (Juveria added 1,600.)

Scores at first break: Devin 2,400, Juveria 3,200, Patti 1,800.

Scores entering DJ: Devin 1,600, Juveria 5,600, Patti 3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

NOT TO BE CONFUSED // ALLITERATIVE TERMS // FIND THE FISH // IF FOOD BE THE LOVE OF MUSIC // FRAILTY, THY NAME IS MAN // SUMMER OF OUR DISCONTENT

DD2 – 2,000 – FRAILTY, THY NAME IS MAN – In a Robert Graves novel, this emperor introduces himself with some of his nicknames, like “the idiot” (Juveria doubled to 23,200.)

DD3 – 800 – SUMMER OF OUR DISCONTENT – In August 1957 Strom Thurmond filibustered for over 24 hours against this, signed into law the next month (Juveria added 3,200.)

Scores entering FJ: Devin 6,400, Juveria 32,800, Patti 7,000.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY AMERICA – An 1884 article calls this newly completed structure “the highest work of man” & disagrees with those who call it “a great chimney”

Only Juveria was correct on FJ, adding 8,000 to advance with 40,800.

Final scores: Devin 5,799, Juveria 40,800, Patti 0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Brontosaurus? DD2 – Who is Claudius? DD3 – What is the Civil Rights Act of 1957? FJ – What is the Washington Monument?

