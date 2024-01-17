The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #026: Justice League International

BWA-HA-HA! Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis may not have originally set out to turn DC’s signature superteam into a workplace sitcom, but with artist Kevin Maguire they produced a screwball series still treasured by fans. With a roster assembled largely out of desperation and a constantly shifting status quo, Justice League International reinterpreted how the superhero would be perceived in a post-Crisis, post-Watchmen comics landscape by leaning into the absurdity instead of making its subject grimmer and grittier.

