The 1/17/24 Day Thread Revisits Star Wars: Clone Wars

Today is the Birthday of one Genndy Tartakovsky. Born on January 17, 1970, in Moscow, Tartakovsky is a Russian-American animator, writer, producer, and director.

Tartakovsky is well known for his unique animation style, including fast-paced action and minimal dialogue. He has worked on shows such as Batman The Animated Series early in his career and storyboarded for Iron Man 2. But is probably best known as the creator of various animated television series on Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, including Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

But we’re here to talk about Star Wars, because of course we are. Tartakovsky is the creator Star Wars: Clone Wars, the animated series first broadcast on Cartoon Network starting in 2003. Airing intermittently from November 7, 2003 to March 26, 2005, the 25 “micro episodes” show off the style, animation and minimalist dialogue mentioned above. Originally meant to bridge in the gap between Episode II and Episode III of the prequel trilogy the series has been cast off as non-canon in favor of The Clone Wars 3-D animated series overseen by George Lucas about 3-5 years later. However, there is plenty to take from the series if you are a fan of Star Wars, Tartakovsky, or just animation in general.

The full series is available for streaming on Disney+ combined in two chunks of just over one hour each. And now is as good a time as any to revisit.

Have a good day thread.

