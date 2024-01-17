The Book Nook Does a Time Check

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Sorry, more of a logistics thing than a fun one today. The Book Nook posting time doesn’t work for everyone, especially as the thread tends to get really busy for a couple of hours and then die out. For our West Coasters that means that by the time they get here, not too other many people are still around. Any suggestions on how to remedy this without squeezing out our faithful Eurocados would be deeply appreciated. I’m thinking a 9:15am EST posting time might work, but I want to hear from you all.

Suggestions for prompts are always welcome!

