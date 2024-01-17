Sports Corner Is in the Coaching Carousel

As footballcadoes will tell you, January is both playoff time and the season for coaches to be fired and hired. At the pro level, only one head coach vacancy has been filled, leaving endless speculation about where the “greatest coach of all time” and the current college football champ might go. At the college level, the departure of the other “greatest coach of all time” has created a cascade of coaches changing jobs. And of course there are countless coordinator and assistant coach jobs to fill. It’s all rather dizzying, as befits a carousel. And kind of fun to watch from a remove.

Even as they actually continue to play NFL playoff games. And as the NBA and NHL near trade deadline, as a number of quality baseball players remain unsigned, as college basketball kicks into high gear, and as the new women’s hockey league is underway. Plus any number of scandals to enliven your day if you prefer.

As ever, all sports subjects are welcome, though I will remain you that there is an ongoing Australian Open (or is it Australian Open Bar) thread as well as the usual threads for the NFL.

