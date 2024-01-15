The Post-Christmas Night Thread Really STUNK

Yeah, I know, Christmas was a few weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean some of us aren’t still going through post-holiday blues. Especially if our Christmas STUNK. Take these four “kids” for instance. They are very pissed off over how their 25th of December went, and if their hair wasn’t enough to let you know this commercial is from the 90s, them all bemoaning about the lack of Nintendo 64 games they got from Santa will (wait, these guys believe in Santa at their age? Well, good for them!). Also, unless I’m mistaken, this is the only time Nintendo ever advertised the South Park video game on television. Actually, come to think of it, these “kids” feel like they came out of a parody of South Park, so maybe that makes sense.

