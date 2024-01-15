Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 2)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 2 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 1:

Quadrant 1 Results OP Tally OP Tally (1) Tank 38 (128) Dark Crow 8 (64) Pairiso 14 (65) SONO CHI NO SADAME 13 (32) The Sore Feet Song 9 (97) YUSHA (Brave) 19 (33) Just Communication 17 (96) Hit in the USA 15 (16) Yakusoku Wa Iranai 13 (113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town 17 (49) Sailor Stars Song 19 (80) Touch Off 15 (17) 99 10 (112) Sing My Pleasure 18 (48) Twilight 14 (81) Sakura Kiss 12 (8) Easy Breezy 26 (121) bloom 3 (57) Butterfly 7 (72) Deal With the Devil 19 (25) Smile Bomb 11 (104) Blue Water 14 (40) Tadahitori 19 (89) Red Fraction 7 (9) Love Dramatic 27 (120) The 4Kids Rap 1 (56) Obsession 16 (73) Naked Hero 14 (24) Cha-la Head Cha-la 23 (105) Rock the Dragon 4 (41) The Girls are Alright 18 (88) Ano Mori no Matteru 11

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 17th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...