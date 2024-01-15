Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 2)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 2 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 1:

Quadrant 1 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(1) Tank38(128) Dark Crow8
(64) Pairiso14(65) SONO CHI NO SADAME13
(32) The Sore Feet Song9(97) YUSHA (Brave)19
(33) Just Communication17(96) Hit in the USA15
(16) Yakusoku Wa Iranai13(113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town17
(49) Sailor Stars Song19(80) Touch Off15
(17) 9910(112) Sing My Pleasure18
(48) Twilight14(81) Sakura Kiss12
(8) Easy Breezy26(121) bloom3
(57) Butterfly7(72) Deal With the Devil19
(25) Smile Bomb11(104) Blue Water14
(40) Tadahitori19(89) Red Fraction7
(9) Love Dramatic27(120) The 4Kids Rap1
(56) Obsession16(73) Naked Hero14
(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la23(105) Rock the Dragon4
(41) The Girls are Alright18(88) Ano Mori no Matteru11

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 17th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.