Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 2)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 2 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 1:
Quadrant 1 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(1) Tank
|38
|(128) Dark Crow
|8
|(64) Pairiso
|14
|(65) SONO CHI NO SADAME
|13
|(32) The Sore Feet Song
|9
|(97) YUSHA (Brave)
|19
|(33) Just Communication
|17
|(96) Hit in the USA
|15
|(16) Yakusoku Wa Iranai
|13
|(113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town
|17
|(49) Sailor Stars Song
|19
|(80) Touch Off
|15
|(17) 99
|10
|(112) Sing My Pleasure
|18
|(48) Twilight
|14
|(81) Sakura Kiss
|12
|(8) Easy Breezy
|26
|(121) bloom
|3
|(57) Butterfly
|7
|(72) Deal With the Devil
|19
|(25) Smile Bomb
|11
|(104) Blue Water
|14
|(40) Tadahitori
|19
|(89) Red Fraction
|7
|(9) Love Dramatic
|27
|(120) The 4Kids Rap
|1
|(56) Obsession
|16
|(73) Naked Hero
|14
|(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la
|23
|(105) Rock the Dragon
|4
|(41) The Girls are Alright
|18
|(88) Ano Mori no Matteru
|11
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 17th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.