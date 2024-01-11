Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 11

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

John Guszkowski, a planning consultant from Pomfret, Connecticut;

Allison Strekal, a nonprofit development director from Missoula, Montana; and

Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeopardy!

THE BIBLE BOOK SAITH… // ON THE MOVIE BILL // NOTORIOUS // PARTS OF THE WHOLE // IT’S UP 2 U // OLD YORK, OLD YORK

DD1 – 800 – THE BIBLE BOOK SAITH… – “For thou hadst cast me into the deep, in the midst of the seas” (John added 4,000.)

Scores at first break: Long 1,200 Allison 1,400, John 7,200.

Scores entering DJ: Long 2,200 Allison 2,600, John 14,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION // FORMER NAMES OF CAPITAL CITIES // NOVELS // EPISODES OF THE SITCOM // CLOCKS // 7-LETTER WORDS

DD2 – 2,000 – THE CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION – This state’s plan where all states would have equal representation regardless of size was proposed by William Paterson (Allison added 5,800.)

DD3 – 1,200 – EPISODES OF THE SITCOM – “The Two Mrs. Sheffields” & “Where’s Fran?” (On the very next clue after DD2, Allison added 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Long 15,000, Allison 19,000, John 18,200.

Final Jeopardy!

BRAND NAMES – Originally called Fruit Scones, the name of this food brand that was introduced in 1964 was influenced by an art movement of that time

Only Long was correct on FJ, but with his properly modest wager he would have won even if he had missed. Long added 4,001 to advance with 19,001.

Final scores: Long 19,001, Allison 1, John 6,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Jonah? DD2 – What is New Jersey? DD3 – What is “The Nanny”? FJ – What are Pop-Tarts?

