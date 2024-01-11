Comic Book Review – Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #3

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #3

Writer – Brian Buccellato

Artist – Christian Duce

December 20th was the first Wednesday I was able to make it to the comic shop on actual new comic book day in ages. I grabbed the last copy of JL vs Godzilla vs Kong #3– either this issue flew off the shelves or Eide’s underestimated the popularity of this mini-series and didn’t order enough copies. I’m so thankful I was able to find a copy and read it before my travel home for the holidays. Worst case scenario – I would have bought it from Kindle marketplace.

Last issue, Superman was knocked out of the fight by Godzilla and his atomic breath. Atom Smasher joins the fray and does battle with Godzilla in Metropolis. Flash and Hal fight a Cthulhu-like crab monster in Central City as Wonder Woman and Donna Troy stop a rampaging Wooly Mammoth on Themyscira. Deathstroke has been dispatched to find Toyman. King Kong makes a brief cameo as Green Arrow runs into him on Skull Island. Kong is seen fighting a giant flying snake creature. The fate of Superman is revealed as Lex Luthor enacts a plan to bring the monsters under control – most likely HIS control.

This entry feels like an opportunity to catch your breath but there is still plenty of action from cover to cover. We haven’t seen much of Toyman since the first issue. Deathstroke always completes a job he’s hired to do so it will be interesting to see where Schott has been this entire time. The heroes have their hands full and morale takes a blow with the news about Superman. Batman is hit hardest by this information and doesn’t believe it’s true. Lex Luthor is the final character we see before the end of the issue. What will he do once the monsters converge on his location? Will he use them in a plot to take over the world or will he be the conquering hero to send them back home? I’m sure this story beat will open Issue Four.

Kong’s arrival was worth the wait and it’s only a matter of time before we see whose side he’s on. He fell head over heels for Supergirl but a well-placed punch from Kara angered the mighty beast. Which monster will Kong face off against next and will we see Godzilla vs Kong before all is said and done?

I will continue to try to keep these reviews as spoiler free as possible. Thanks to those that read the first two reviews.

It might be Wintertime here in the United States but things keep heating up with this monstrous mini-series. I might have to either pre-order the rest of the mini-series or ask one of the local comic shops here in Pittsburgh to pull the remaining issues for me. I don’t think I’ll be lucky a second time getting the last issue on the shelf.

Speaking of – the next issue of Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong is set for release on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.

