Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 10, 2024)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! You all knew this would be today’s header, right? The A Sign of Affection anime is finally here, and it’s absolutely beautiful! I don’t know how they managed to so perfectly capture the soft and subtle beauty of the manga, but they’ve done it. Every detail feels so carefully considered, it made my heart burst with happiness as I watched. Many happy tears were shed as I marveled at the fact that I get to watch one of my favorite things come to life. What a great way to start 2024. I feel so lucky! And knowing that more people will get to experience this story makes me so happy! So if you didn’t get a chance to watch the first episode yet, I highly recommend you check it out. This slice-of-life romance will fill your heart with joy and hope and all the good things in life.

I’m already in love with the opening and ending themes as well. They fit the show perfectly. And speaking of opening themes…make sure to check out the tournament if you haven’t already.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

