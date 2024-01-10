The Weekly Wrestling Thread Wishes Everyone Would Stop Tweeting

Please, will someone take away Tony Khan’s access to that accursed social media platform?

Elsewhere, Wrestle Kingdom 18 happened, and these boys put on a classic:

New IWGP World Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito may or may not destroy the new belt:

“When this belt was made, I was against it right up to the very end. I never had any good thoughts about this title before, and now I have it… it’s complicated. Maybe I have a little more attachment to this belt than I did before the Tokyo Dome, but just a little. Perhaps the more I hold it, the more attached I’ll become, and if not, well I guess I’ll just toss it. I mean, if you break belts around here they just give you new ones, right? With a different name. Seems there’s precedent.”

Hmm… what else? The Rock turned up and teased a Wrestlemania match with Roman Reigns. Giulia seems bound for NXT. Mercedes Mone may (or may not) debut on AEW sometime soon… and probably a whole bunch of stuff too.

