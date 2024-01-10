Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 10

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Denise Carlon, an attorney from Seaside Heights, New Jersey;

Michael Vallely, a program analyst from Cleveland, Ohio; and

Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordville, Florida.

Jeopardy!

TEX & THE CITY // NATIONAL ANIMALS // 3-SYLLABLE WORDS // YOU GET NOTHING! YOU LOSE! // U.S. MONEY // ONE-MAN BAND

DD1 – 800 – TEX & THE CITY – This city of over one million is named for a man born in 1195 (Roy dropped 3,600.)

Scores at first break: Roy 0, Michael 800, Denise 3,400.

Scores entering DJ: Roy 3,000, Michael 4,000, Denise 4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

WORD HISTORIES // BOOKS & AUTHORS // INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS // WORLD OF FIRST NAMES // CELEBRITIES’ FAVORITE MOVIES & TV SHOWS // ONE MAN, BANNED

DD2 – 1,600 – ONE MAN, BANNED – The 1521 Edict of Worms banned his writings & declared him a heretic (Roy added 8,200.)

DD3 – 1,200 – INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS – The 5 founding members of this organization in 1960 included Saudi Arabia, Iran & Venezuela (On the very next clue after DD2, Roy added 6,200.)

Scores entering FJ: Roy 24,200, Michael 3,200, Denise 13,600.

Final Jeopardy!

SPACE – Since it has caused spacecraft to malfunction, a region called the South Atlantic Anomaly is known as this area “of space”

Roy and Denise were correct on FJ (Michael chose to write a shout-out). Roy added 3,001 to advance with 27,201.

Final scores: Roy 27,201, Michael 3,200, Denise 24,001.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is San Antonio? DD2 – Who was Martin Luther? DD3 – What is OPEC? FJ – What is the Bermuda Triangle?

