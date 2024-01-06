Triviacados: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Clickable / Forced Order / 💣 Minefield

Quiz Note: Only one answer will meet all 12 criteria. After selected, the bottom criterion will disappear, and then only one remaining answer will meet all remaining 11 criteria. And so on.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

