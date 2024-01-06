January 6 is Three Cats Day Thread

January 6th is known as Epiphany. From Wikipedia:
In Western Christianity, the feast commemorates principally (but not solely) the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child, and thus Jesus Christ’s physical manifestation to the Gentiles.[3][4] It is sometimes called Three Kings’ Day, and in some traditions celebrated as Little Christmas.[5] Moreover, the feast of the Epiphany, in some denominations, also initiates the liturgical season of Epiphanytide.[6][7]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epiphany_(holiday)
The nonsequitur household is in the United States of America, however, and thus recognizes no kings. We do, however, recognize cats. So here are the three cats, present and past, who have held the title of nonsequiturcat.
Squirt:
Suzy:
and Tim:
Have a great day and please share cat, dog, or other pet photos!
