January 6 is Three Cats Day Thread

January 6th is known as Epiphany. From Wikipedia:

The nonsequitur household is in the United States of America, however, and thus recognizes no kings. We do, however, recognize cats. So here are the three cats, present and past, who have held the title of nonsequiturcat.

Squirt:

Suzy:

and Tim:

Have a great day and please share cat, dog, or other pet photos!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...