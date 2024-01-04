The Wrestle Kingdom 18 ‘live’ Thread

discussion goes here

Pre-Show NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Title 2024 Right To Challenge / New Japan Rambo Match

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP)

NJPW World Television Title Match Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Singles Match Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Tag Team Match Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. House Of Torture (EVIL & Ren Narita)

NEVER Openweight Title Match Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Tag Team Title / NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Match Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado

IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Three Way Match Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

