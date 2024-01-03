The Wrestle Kingdom 18 Night Thread (January 3, 2024)

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s premiere live event – their equivalent of Wrestlemania begins January 4th (Or 2:30am Eastern, squeezing nicely into this thread.

NJPW has struggled in particular since the Covid 19 lockdowns, which were particularly strict in Japan, basically closing off the country to foreigners for long periods of time. Whilst this event doesn’t have quite the same sparkle around it as the company had between 2016 and 2018, for fans of the best professional wrestling available in the world, it’s a must see show, particularly as Tetsuya Naito is main eventing against one-time stablemate turned adversary SANADA. Nearing the end of his career as a top-level performer and having to have multiple surgeries to correct severe eye problems, this may very well be Naito’s swansong as champion… if he wins, that is.

Stay tranquilo everyone, and take care of yourselves!

