Sound Test #5 – Final Fantasy

Hey, everyone! Welcome back to Sound Test, the series where each week you will be given the chance to share or talk about some of your favorite video game tracks that meet a specific prompt. This week’s prompt focuses on another long-running and highly influential franchise, Final Fantasy!

What are some of your favorite tracks from the Final Fantasy franchise? What is it about them that works so well for you?

You can include YouTube links or just mention the name of the game/song – whatever works best for you! The goal is to have fun and maybe get some new recommendations along the way.

Here are a few of my favorites:

Spira Unplugged (FFX)

Chaos Shrine (FF1)

Songs of Salt and Suffering (FFXIV: Stormblood)

I have made a list of potential future prompts available here. If you have any ideas you’d like added, let me know!

