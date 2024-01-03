Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 104

Group 102 Results
|80.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|The Town Inside Me
|60.00%
|Scarlet Nexus
|SCARLET NEXUS
|60.00%
|Psychonauts 2
|Casino Monorail
|60.00%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|The Delicious Last Course
|60.00%
|Tribal Hunter
|Slumbering Colossus
|60.00%
|Mega Man: Shattered Diamond
|Wily Stage 4
|50.00%
|Floppy Knights
|Shimmer Caverns
|40.00%
|Islets
|Iridescent Creatures
|40.00%
|Everhood
|Groovy Gray
|40.00%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Sojourn
|40.00%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Baladiums drive
|40.00%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|The Ryukotsuki
|30.00%
|Floodland
|We’re Still Here
|30.00%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Rival Rush
|30.00%
|Unsighted
|Crystalline
|30.00%
|Vault of the Void
|Honor and Glory
|30.00%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 216 (Day)
|30.00%
|Blue Archive
|ブルーアーカイブ Blue Archive OST 114
|20.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|儚キ戀ノ幻想譚 [まろん feat. あやぽんず＊ (森羅万象)]
|20.00%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|All Star Summit (Speed Golf)
|20.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|The rorar of the spark (Ky theme)
|20.00%
|Psychonauts 2
|Panic Attack
|20.00%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Photograph Lessons
|10.00%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Ghost Gulping
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 104 will be active until Thursday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 105 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 104 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 104 is open until Thursday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific