Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 104

Group 102 Results 80.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- The Town Inside Me 60.00% Scarlet Nexus SCARLET NEXUS 60.00% Psychonauts 2 Casino Monorail 60.00% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course The Delicious Last Course 60.00% Tribal Hunter Slumbering Colossus 60.00% Mega Man: Shattered Diamond Wily Stage 4 50.00% Floppy Knights Shimmer Caverns 40.00% Islets Iridescent Creatures 40.00% Everhood Groovy Gray 40.00% Monster Train: First Class Sojourn 40.00% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Baladiums drive 40.00% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon The Ryukotsuki 30.00% Floodland We're Still Here 30.00% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Rival Rush 30.00% Unsighted Crystalline 30.00% Vault of the Void Honor and Glory 30.00% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 216 (Day) 30.00% Blue Archive ブルーアーカイブ Blue Archive OST 114 20.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 儚キ戀ノ幻想譚 [まろん feat. あやぽんず＊ (森羅万象)] 20.00% Mario Golf: Super Rush All Star Summit (Speed Golf) 20.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- The rorar of the spark (Ky theme) 20.00% Psychonauts 2 Panic Attack 20.00% New Pokémon Snap Photograph Lessons 10.00% Paper Mario (NSO) Ghost Gulping Remember The Fallen 50.00% Damocles Gaze Find Your Way Out from Under the Canopy 50.00% Steel Assault This fading World 50.00% Chunithm NEW!! Da'at the first seeker of souls 50.00% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void A Placid Island of Ignorance 50.00% Tunic The Round Table 50.00% Horizon: Forbidden West Rusted Sands 50.00% Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 104 will be active until Thursday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 105 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 104 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 104 is open until Thursday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

