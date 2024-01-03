Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 3

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Rachel Cohen, a consultant originally from Chevy Chase, Maryland;

Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas; and

Andrew Whatley, an academic administrator originally from Beauregard, Alabama.

Jeopardy!

JOHN GREEN // TV CONNECTIONS // WHERE’D YOU GO? // _ & _ BUSINESS // BIG & LITTLE GEOGRAPHY // STARTS & ENDS WITH “T”

DD1 – 1,000 – WHERE’D YOU GO? – This term for a trip taken by a politician at public expense can also be used for a P.R. event for a film or TV show (Rachel added 1,600.)

Scores at first break: Andrew 2,600, Randall 4,400, Rachel 4,600.

Scores entering DJ: Andrew 4,400, Randall 6,400, Rachel 6,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY OF THE AMERICAS // 11-LETTER WORDS // SCIENTISTS // PAINT, BY NUMBERS // MIL. ABBREV. // WILLIAM BLAKE IN POP CULTURE

DD2 – 1,600 – HISTORY OF THE AMERICAS – In 1899 an intl. ruling gave the oil-rich Essequibo region to Britain; now it’s part of this country & some Venezuelans covet it (On the first clue of the round, Andrew dropped 3,600.)

DD3 – 1,200 – SCIENTISTS – In 1843 this genetics pioneer awoke & found himself transformed into a novice in an Augustinian monastery in Brno (Randall added 9,200.)

Scores entering FJ: Andrew 6,400, Randall 19,600, Rachel 13,200.

Final Jeopardy!

FROM THE FRENCH – With murder, shadows, a nosy reporter & Peter Lorre, 1940’s “Stranger on the Third Floor” is the first example of this, some say

Randall and Andrew were correct on FJ. Randall added 6,801 to advance with 26,401.

Final scores: Andrew 12,800, Randall 26,401, Rachel 12,801.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is junket? DD2 – What is Guyana? DD3 – Who was Mendel? FJ – What is film noir?

