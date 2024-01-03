2024 January TV Preview – Streaming

Disney+

Echo

The series spotlights Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Starring: Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning

Premieres January 10th

A Real Bug’s Life

A Real Bug’s Life, is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A Real Bug’s Life can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.

Premieres January 24th

Choir

Choir follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Premieres January 31st

Apple TV+

Criminal Record

Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

Starring: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell-Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, Tom Moutchi

Premieres January 12th

Masters of the Air

From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with The 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.

Starring: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa

Premieres January 26th

Amazon Prime

James May: Our Man in India

James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Premieres January 5th

Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality.

Premieres January 19th

Zorro

Everyone expects to control California in 1834: The old colonizers, the newly installed government craving support from Mexico after serving the Spanish crown, Russian oligarchs using their Russian-American companies, the French who don’t want to relinquish their control of this rich territory and the newly formed United States of America. The victims of this struggle are always the same, the people; the native Indians, some of which serve as semi slaves in the missions and others remain free, the Mexican workers exploited and disenfranchised by the government, and the immigrants of every race and origins that came looking for opportunities. Their last hope is a millennial hero that has kept the peace in their world and has now reincarnated in the young Diego de la Vega. New times call for a new hero.

Starring: Miguel Bernardeau, Renata Notni, Dalia Xiuhcoatl, Emiliano Zurita, Elia Galera, Paco Tous, Rodolfo Sancho, Cristo Fernández, Francisco Reyes, Cecilia Suárez, Luis Tosar, Ana Layevska

Premieres January 19th

Expats

Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Jack Huston

Premieres January 26th

Peacock

Ted

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, Giorgia Whigham

Premieres January 11th

In the Know

Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

Starring: Zach Woods, Mike Judge, Caitlin Reilly, Charlie Bushnell, J. Smith-Cameron, Carl Tart

Premieres January 25th

Max

On the Roam

An eight-part cinematic documentary series following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.

Premieres January 18th

Hulu

Ishura

The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the name and very existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, all that remains in the world is a certain power, one that could become its next great threat. This power belongs to the shura, who possess the strength of ahundred demons, making them undefeatable by any ordinary means. The shura, who have mastered all kinds of abilities, stake their dignity, pride, and their lives in unprecedented and unstoppable battles to fulfill their desires. The fight to crown the ultimate Hero now begins.

Premieres January 3rd

Daughters of the Cult

Daughters of the Cult is a shocking, five-episode deep-dive into the history of a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members who perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet, Ervil LeBaron. Dubbed the “Mormon Manson,” LeBaron and his followers were hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico. Now, past members of the infamous cult tell the true story behind the string of murderous crimes.

Premieres January 4th

Death and Other Details

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott, who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises – Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s greatest detective.

Starring: Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, Linda Emond

Premieres January 16th

A Shop For Killers

Jian’s only guardian is her uncle. After his sudden death, she learns of a suspicious shopping mall that he left behind. Who was her uncle, and what kind of shopping mall did he run? Before Jian can even fathom what is going on, she is attacked by unidentified people who are after her uncle’s supplies. Now that she is alone, will Jian survive against them?

Premieres January 17th

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately – but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. “Superhot” is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world’s hottest?

Starring: Ben Schwartz

Premieres January 21st

Tell Me That You Love Me

Since he lost his hearing as a kid, artist Cha Jinwoo has gotten used to his solitary life. One day, an aspiring actress Jung Moeun, enters his quiet daily routine. This relaxing classic melodrama is about love and communication of the two who speak with their hands and listen with their hearts.

Starring: Jung Woo-sung, Shin Hyun-been

Premieres January 24th

Paramount+

The Changemakers

The Changemakers is a new 8-part series to illuminate amazing stories from across the globe, where communities are working together for a better future.

Premieres January 1st

Sexy Beast

The prequel series explores the origins of Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while Gal’s budding relationship with Deedee threatens everything in their world.

Starring: James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, Sarah Greene

Premieres January 25th

AMC+

Sanctuary: a Witch’s Tale

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is set in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real. It takes place in the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully, as valued members of society. Until now… At the heart of the story is Sarah Fenn, Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper. Mother of the dead boy, Abigail, once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and to avenge her son’s death, launches a modern-day witch-hunt to get “justice”, no matter what the cost.

Starring: Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de Bhrun, Stephanie Levi-John

Premieres January 4th

Netflix

Fool Me Once

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

Starring: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage

Premieres January 1st

Marry My Husband

A woman who was murdered after witnessing her husband’s affair with her best friend, returns to ten years ago and begins her second life.

Starring: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon, Lee Gi-kwang

Premieres January 1st

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Premieres January 1st

The Brothers Sun

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee

Premieres January 4th

Boy Swallows Universe

In a room below his house in 1980s Brisbane, Eli Bell answers a red telephone — and begins a journey that will break his heart before rebuilding it.

Starring: Felix Cameron, Lee Tiger Halley, Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin

Premieres January 4th

Delicious in Dungeon

After his younger sister Falin is eaten by a Red Dragon, adventurer Laios and his companions brave the dungeon in a bid to rescue her.

Premieres January 4th

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share.

Premieres January 10th

Champion

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Starring: Déja J. Bowens, Kerim Hassan, Malcolm Kamulete, Nadine Marshall, Ray BLK, Ray Fearon

Premieres January 11th

End of the Line

Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.

Starring: Bia Guedes, Faiska Alves, Maria do Carmo Soares, Nany People, Pedro Blanc, Polly Marinho, Roberta Rodrigues, Rodrigo Sant’Anna, Thardelly Lima, Thaynara Og, Tuca Andrada, Vittor Fernando

Premieres January 17th

Kübra

When a suburban man receives messages that seem to predict the future, he develops a following – and powerful enemies.

Starring: Çağatay Ulusoy, Aslıhan Malbora, Ahsen Eroğlu, Nazan Kesal, Cihan Talay, Aytek Sayan, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, Cemalettin Çekmece, Erdem Şenocak

Premieres January 18th

The Bequeathed

The story centers on Yun Seo-ha, a young woman who inherits family land upon the sudden death of her uncle and finds herself mired in strange events that unravel deeply buried family troubles

Starring: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Ryu Kyung-soo

Premieres January 19th

Captivating the King

Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.

Starring: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Shin-young

Premieres January 20th

Griselda

A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Starring: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito

Premieres January 25th

Doctor Slump

Once academic prodigies, now burnt-out doctors run into each other at their lowest points, to spark the old rivalry or a new romance.

Starring: Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye

Premieres January 27th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

A kind young boy named Percival lives with his grandfather in a remote area called “the Finger of God” – but the world would not allow this peace to last. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes Percival’s destiny and reveals a startling secret, causing him to set out on an endless journey. Whether you are familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins or not, everyone can enjoy this exhilarating fantasy adventure long-awaited by the whole world!

Premieres January 31st

Alexander the Great

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Premieres January 31st

Baby Bandito

His name is Kevin Tapia. But in Europe he’s known as “Il Baby Bandito”. This is the story of the skater that pulled off the heist of the century in Chile.

Starring: Nicolás Contreras, Francisca Armstrong, Pablo Macaya, Marcelo Alonso, Carmen Zabala, Lukas Vergara, Mauricio Pesutic, Paulina Urrutia

Premieres January 31st

