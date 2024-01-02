Other

Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 7

Josephus has died. He was a resident of Neptune (Vanilla Town).

Factions

2 TOWN (NEPTUNE)

  • Investigator (Keith Mars)
  • Jailer (Veronica Mars)
  • Decoy (Abel Koontz)
  • 2 Vanilla Town

1 WOLVES (09ERS)

  • Roleblocker (Madison Sinclair)
  • Investigator
  • Decoy (Jake Kane)

0 INDEPENDENT

  • Serial Killer (Aaron Echolls)
  • Haunter (Lilly Kane)
Players
  1. Blip / Harold Finch (Vanilla)
  2. sic / TTG Robin (Aaron Echolls)
  3. MSD / Detective Pikachu (Keith Mars)
  4. Moolissa / Titan the moon
  5. Kim / Ann Shelley (Madison Sinclair)
  6. Marlowe / Marlowe (Veronica Mars)
  7. Side / Wendy Corduroy (Vanilla)
  8. Chum / Veronica Sawyer (Vanilla)
  9. Indy / Backup the dog (Jake Kane)
  10. jake / Rust Cohle (Vanilla)
  11. Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess (Abel Koontz)
  12. Kate / Totally Normal Teenager (Lilly Kane)
  13. Lyra / Carmen Sandiego
  14. Lindsay / Teen Mario
  15. Josephus / Dirk Gently (Vanilla)
Rules

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.

All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.

In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.

Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death

Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Wednesday, January 3rd at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern

