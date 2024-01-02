Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 7

Josephus has died. He was a resident of Neptune (Vanilla Town).
Factions
2 TOWN (NEPTUNE)
Investigator(Keith Mars) Jailer(Veronica Mars) Decoy(Abel Koontz)
- 2 Vanilla Town
1 WOLVES (09ERS)
Roleblocker(Madison Sinclair)
- Investigator
Decoy(Jake Kane)
0 INDEPENDENT
Serial Killer(Aaron Echolls) Haunter(Lilly Kane)
Players
Blip / Harold Finch(Vanilla) sic / TTG Robin(Aaron Echolls) MSD / Detective Pikachu(Keith Mars)
- Moolissa / Titan the moon
Kim / Ann Shelley(Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe(Veronica Mars) Side / Wendy Corduroy(Vanilla) Chum / Veronica Sawyer(Vanilla) Indy / Backup the dog(Jake Kane) jake / Rust Cohle(Vanilla) Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess(Abel Koontz) Kate / Totally Normal Teenager(Lilly Kane)
- Lyra / Carmen Sandiego
- Lindsay / Teen Mario
Josephus / Dirk Gently(Vanilla)
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.
Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death
Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Wednesday, January 3rd at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern