Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 7

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.

All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.

In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.

Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death

Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.