Comic Book Review – Spider-Woman #1

Spider-Woman #1

Writer – Steve Foxe

Artist – Carola Borelli

Jessica Drew is back again in her very own series and she’s looking for her missing child! She was erased from existence and brought back before she disappeared completely forever but some things haven’t been repaired to the way they were before.

In this issue, she is hunting members of HYDRA for any clues or information on the whereabouts of Gerry. She runs afoul of Diamondback, who has recently aligned with HYDRA. This unlikely team up is their chance to take control of New York City during the chaos of the ongoing Gang War. Jessica barely survives her run in with Diamondback. Before she can catch her breath, Spider-Man comes to her for help. She will join his team of heroes to protect the city as long as she can get a measure of revenge on Diamondback.

When perusing the new comics on November 30th, the cover art to this issue by Leinil Yu drew me in and I knew I had to have it. Spider-Woman is on her EIGHTH Volume and I’m not entirely sure if this latest series is an ongoing or if it’s just a mini-series that ties into the Gang War crossover. What I don’t understand is why every time a new Spider-Woman series is launched, it is immediately tied into a crossover or event. Jessica Drew has a long history of super heroics and is interesting enough in her own right that she can carry a title by herself. The mystery of what happened to her son and the lengths she’ll go to find him is the main focus and done right, it could be a top tier revenge story on the lines of John Wick or Kill Bill. I have previously spoken about how the glut of Spider-centric books on the shelf can cause readers to pass them over and my gut tells me that this volume will only last a short while. I hope that isn’t the case but only time will tell if my feelings are right or wrong. I do hope I’m wrong!

One of the best parts of this issue was the introduction of a new character called the Green Mamba. He is a HYDRA enforcer and Diamondback’s right hand. I thought the costume design was badass and the mystery of who is behind the mask is intriguing. Is it a character that is already established and one we have seen before? I hope the reveal of who is behind the helmet is a total shock and jaw-dropper and not a dud.

Jessica Drew has her work cut out for her but hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. She has Diamondback firmly in her sights. Which villain or villains will she tussle with next? How long will it be before her and Gerry are reunited?

Spider-Woman #1 and Spider-Woman #2 are available now. Issue Three will be released on Wednesday January 24th, 2024.

