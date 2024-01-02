Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 103

Group 101 Results
81.82%Rogue Legacy 2Immortal Kings
63.64%Rogue Legacy 2Citadel Agartha
54.55%Circuit SuperstarsIn The Groove (2000s)
54.55%Echoes of ManaTrio Teams Up
54.55%Pokémon Scarlet & VioletLevincia
45.45%Garden StorySummer Bar (Day)
45.45%Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengePanic in the sky
45.45%Chicory: A Colorful TaleOnce More Into The Dark
45.45%Shadow Warrior 3Ch’i Cannon
45.45%Splatoon 3Till Depth Do Us Part [Deep Cut]
45.45%MelatoninSetbacks
45.45%Button CityShadow Moon
36.36%Memento MoriÉtoile
36.36%Solar AshWithered Eye
36.36%Echoes of ManaBoss Battle Theme (Chapter 1)
36.36%Floppy KnightsVolcano Hugger
36.36%Super Alloy RangerTutorial/ Challenge stage
27.27%Far: Changing TidesTotem
27.27%Shotgun KingAh, Yes, My Chess Cards…
27.27%Ender Lilies: Quietus of the KnightsHelplessness – Outro
27.27%Mega Man: The Power FightersAir Man
18.18%The LongingHome
18.18%Anodyne 2: Return to DustF03 A Quest Of Glorious Redemption! ~New Theeland~
9.09%Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)Intro
Remember The Fallen
50.00%Floppy KnightsUpload (Final Battle)
50.00%River City Girls 2River City girls too
50.00%Impostor FactoryA Reality Somewhere
50.00%Astalon: Tears of the earthSUPER ARRANGE: Cruel Mechanism
50.00%PotionomicsSylvia vs. Roxanne
Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 103 will be active until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 104 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 103 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 103 is open until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific