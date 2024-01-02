Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 103

Group 101 Results 81.82% Rogue Legacy 2 Immortal Kings 63.64% Rogue Legacy 2 Citadel Agartha 54.55% Circuit Superstars In The Groove (2000s) 54.55% Echoes of Mana Trio Teams Up 54.55% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Levincia 45.45% Garden Story Summer Bar (Day) 45.45% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Panic in the sky 45.45% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Once More Into The Dark 45.45% Shadow Warrior 3 Ch’i Cannon 45.45% Splatoon 3 Till Depth Do Us Part [Deep Cut] 45.45% Melatonin Setbacks 45.45% Button City Shadow Moon 36.36% Memento Mori Étoile 36.36% Solar Ash Withered Eye 36.36% Echoes of Mana Boss Battle Theme (Chapter 1) 36.36% Floppy Knights Volcano Hugger 36.36% Super Alloy Ranger Tutorial/ Challenge stage 27.27% Far: Changing Tides Totem 27.27% Shotgun King Ah, Yes, My Chess Cards… 27.27% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Helplessness – Outro 27.27% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Air Man 18.18% The Longing Home 18.18% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust F03 A Quest Of Glorious Redemption! ~New Theeland~ 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Intro Remember The Fallen 50.00% Floppy Knights Upload (Final Battle) 50.00% River City Girls 2 River City girls too 50.00% Impostor Factory A Reality Somewhere 50.00% Astalon: Tears of the earth SUPER ARRANGE: Cruel Mechanism 50.00% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Roxanne 45.45% Garden Story Summer Bar (Day) 45.45% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Panic in the sky 45.45% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Once More Into The Dark 45.45% Shadow Warrior 3 Ch’i Cannon 45.45% Splatoon 3 Till Depth Do Us Part [Deep Cut] 45.45% Melatonin Setbacks 45.45% Button City Shadow Moon 36.36% Memento Mori Étoile 36.36% Solar Ash Withered Eye 36.36% Echoes of Mana Boss Battle Theme (Chapter 1) 36.36% Floppy Knights Volcano Hugger 36.36% Super Alloy Ranger Tutorial/ Challenge stage 27.27% Far: Changing Tides Totem 27.27% Shotgun King Ah, Yes, My Chess Cards… 27.27% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Helplessness – Outro 27.27% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Air Man 18.18% The Longing Home 18.18% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust F03 A Quest Of Glorious Redemption! ~New Theeland~ 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Intro Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 103 will be active until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 104 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 103 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 103 is open until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

