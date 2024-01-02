Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 103

Group 101 Results
|81.82%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|Immortal Kings
|63.64%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|Citadel Agartha
|54.55%
|Circuit Superstars
|In The Groove (2000s)
|54.55%
|Echoes of Mana
|Trio Teams Up
|54.55%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Levincia
|45.45%
|Garden Story
|Summer Bar (Day)
|45.45%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Panic in the sky
|45.45%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Once More Into The Dark
|45.45%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Ch’i Cannon
|45.45%
|Splatoon 3
|Till Depth Do Us Part [Deep Cut]
|45.45%
|Melatonin
|Setbacks
|45.45%
|Button City
|Shadow Moon
|36.36%
|Memento Mori
|Étoile
|36.36%
|Solar Ash
|Withered Eye
|36.36%
|Echoes of Mana
|Boss Battle Theme (Chapter 1)
|36.36%
|Floppy Knights
|Volcano Hugger
|36.36%
|Super Alloy Ranger
|Tutorial/ Challenge stage
|27.27%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Totem
|27.27%
|Shotgun King
|Ah, Yes, My Chess Cards…
|27.27%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Helplessness – Outro
|27.27%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Air Man
|18.18%
|The Longing
|Home
|18.18%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|F03 A Quest Of Glorious Redemption! ~New Theeland~
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Intro
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 103 will be active until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 104 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 103 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 103 is open until Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific