2024 January TV Preview – Network & Cable

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

Simon, Heidi, Howie and Terry welcome back Mel B for an all-new twist on AGT as the judges face off for the first time ever!

Premieres January 1st

FOX

The Floor

81 contestants compete in trivia duels until 1 contestant claims the entire floor, taking home the grand prize of $250,000.

Premieres January 2nd

We Are Family

Anthony Anderson and his mother put contestants to the test by challenging them to try and guess which celebrity is related to the performer on the stage.

Premieres January 3rd

Grimsburg

Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute, who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

Starring: Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Tudyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, Greg Chun

Premieres January 7th

CW

Wild Cards

Wild Cards is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman. Cole Ellis is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max Mitchell has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets. But while arrested and being held at the station, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves – Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch? They have to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.

Starring: Giacomo Gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan

Premieres January 17th

PBS

Funny Woman

It’s the height of the swinging 60s and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool – but she’s certain there has to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town. With the bright lights of London calling, Barbara packs her bags and heads off to the city where she looks to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm. The London Barbara Parker encounters is not as quite as swinging as the one she’d read about and seen on TV. However, after a series of setbacks Barbara finds herself in unfamiliar territory – an audition for a TV comedy show. Barbara’s uncompromising northern wit proves to be the X factor that the show has been missing. She gets the part and becomes part of a ground-breaking new sitcom. Being a woman in a largely male environment has its own challenges, but as Barbara “finds her funny” she re-defines the prevailing attitude to funny women and in the process, reinvents herself.

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Arsher Ali, Tom Bateman, Matthew Beard, Leo Bill, Alexa Davies, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Rosie Cavaliero, Alistair Petrie, Morwenna Banks, David Threlfall, Rupert Everett

Premieres January 7th

Freeform

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out

Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are joined by Joel Kim Booster as they host a loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner parties around Los Angeles that include delicious food, great conversation and celebrity guests.

Premieres January 24th

AMC

Monsieur Spade

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Starring: Clive Owen, Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccaï, Rebecca Root, Alfre Woodard, Dean Winters

Premieres January 14th

FX

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley, Slim Keith, C.Z. Guest and Lee Radziwill. Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Starring: Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey

Premieres January 31

VH1

The Impact: New York

When it comes to culture, fashion, music, and finance, no other city compares to New York. This one-hour unscripted series will give audiences an inside look into the dynamic lives of New York’s top influencers in business, music, beauty, and fashion. In addition to witnessing their creative processes, preparations, and high-stakes deal-making, viewers will get to go beyond the perfectly curated social media personas within the cast. The Impact New York explores their real-life private and professional struggles as they balance relationships, parenting, and interpersonal drama. For these influencers, everything on the line to stay on top in this competitive world of media impressions, partnerships, and brand perception.

Premieres January 22nd

Lifetime

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose

The six-hour special features unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy who suffered horrific abuse and made national headlines for her role in her mother’s violent murder. Currently still incarcerated, Gypsy’s shocking story has been told by many others but now, as she approaches her release in December, she is finally ready to tell her truth before she becomes a free woman for the first time in her life.

Premieres January 5th

ID

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks

Picking up where the shocking finale of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace left off, Natalia Speaks dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in the first installment, but this time, Natalia shares her side of the story. The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time and come to terms with the accusations that have been thrown around in both directions.

Premieres January 1st

Nat Geo Wild

The Incredible Pol Farm

On the heels of the hit series The Incredible Dr. Pol, the whole Pol clan is taking on an ambitious new project: building a 350-acre family farm!

Premieres January 6th

TCM

The Power of Film

Hosted and curated by renowned UCLA professor emeritus, founding chair of UCLA’s Film and Television Producers Program, and one of the founders of the UCLA Film Archive, Howard Suber, each 40-minute episode dives deep into the art of storytelling by examining the defining principles and inner workings of beloved films.

Premieres January 4th

HBO

True Detective: Night Country

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Starring: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LeBlanc, John Hawkes

Premieres January 14th

Showtime

The Woman in the Wall

Lorna wakes up to find the dead body of a woman in her house. Lorna has a long history of trauma-based sleepwalking that stretches back to her time spent in Ireland’s controversial Magdalene Laundries.

Starring: Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack, Abby Fitz, Nicolas Nunes, Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunne, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay, Frances Tomelty, Dermot Crowley, Caoimhe Farren, Cillian Lenaghan, Stephen Brennan, Liam Heslin, Lynn Rafferty, Chizzy Akudolu, Eimear Morrissey, Charles Abomeli, Helen Roche, Anne Kent, Fiona Bell, Ardal O’Hanlon

Premieres January 21st

MGM+

Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a continuation of the hit historical drama named for – and set in – the affluent London district that became synonymous with the upper echelons of London society in the 19th century. The series picks up in 1871, three decades after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series. Belgravia: The Next Chapter tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard, the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn, who is a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan and the scoundrel John Bellasis, a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of, and marriage to, Clara.

Starring: Benjamin Wainwright, Harriet Slater, Alice Eve, Adam James, Edward Bluemel, Toby Regbo, Hannah Onslow, Sophie Thompson, Claude Perron, Sophie Winkleman, and Elaine Cassidy, Richard Goulding

Premieres January 14th

