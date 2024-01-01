Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 6

Vice Principal Clemmons called me into his office, again. Apparently forged hall passes have been circulating around the student body. When a student was caught, faculty asked who gave them the hall pass.
They only had one name to give, Veronica.
Neptune High doesn’t have a history of being kind to Veronica’s.
Chum has died. He was a resident of Neptune (Vanilla Town).
Factions
4 TOWN (NEPTUNE)
Investigator(Keith Mars) Jailer(Veronica Mars) Decoy(Abel Koontz)
- 4 Vanilla Town
1 WOLVES (09ERS)
Roleblocker(Madison Sinclair)
- Investigator
Decoy(Jake Kane)
0 INDEPENDENT
Serial Killer(Aaron Echolls) Haunter(Lilly Kane)
Players
- Blip / Harold Finch
sic / TTG Robin(Aaron Echolls) MSD / Detective Pikachu(Keith Mars)
- Moolissa / Titan the moon
Kim / Ann Shelley(Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe(Veronica Mars) Side / Wendy Corduroy(Vanilla) Chum / Veronica Sawyer(Vanilla) Indy / Backup the dog(Jake Kane) jake / Rust Cohle(Vanilla) Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess(Abel Koontz) Kate / Totally Normal Teenager(Lilly Kane)
- Lyra / Carmen Sandiego
- Lindsay / Teen Mario
- Josephus / Dirk Gently
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.
Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death
Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Tuesday, January 2nd at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern