Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 6

Vice Principal Clemmons called me into his office, again. Apparently forged hall passes have been circulating around the student body. When a student was caught, faculty asked who gave them the hall pass.

They only had one name to give, Veronica.

Neptune High doesn’t have a history of being kind to Veronica’s.

Chum has died. He was a resident of Neptune (Vanilla Town).

Factions 4 TOWN (NEPTUNE) Investigator (Keith Mars)

(Keith Mars) Jailer (Veronica Mars)

(Veronica Mars) Decoy (Abel Koontz)

(Abel Koontz) 4 Vanilla Town 1 WOLVES (09ERS) Roleblocker (Madison Sinclair)

(Madison Sinclair) Investigator

Decoy (Jake Kane) 0 INDEPENDENT Serial Killer (Aaron Echolls)

(Aaron Echolls) Haunter (Lilly Kane) Players Blip / Harold Finch sic / TTG Robin (Aaron Echolls) MSD / Detective Pikachu (Keith Mars) Moolissa / Titan the moon Kim / Ann Shelley (Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe (Veronica Mars) Side / Wendy Corduroy (Vanilla) Chum / Veronica Sawyer (Vanilla) Indy / Backup the dog (Jake Kane) jake / Rust Cohle (Vanilla) Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess (Abel Koontz) Kate / Totally Normal Teenager (Lilly Kane) Lyra / Carmen Sandiego Lindsay / Teen Mario Josephus / Dirk Gently Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die. Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Tuesday, January 2nd at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern

